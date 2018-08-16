A question of increasing the safety of local parks and also trying to de-ter criminal activity is one reason why the City of Cedartown is looking at the idea of installing some outdoor security cameras at places like Turner Street and Peek Park.
Yet the sticker shock of how much it would take to install just a few cameras at every park on an annual basis from Georgia Power isn’t one the entire board is ready to take on just yet.
Assistant City Manager Edward Guzman presented his first official re-search project to the board during discussion time set aside for the issue during a special called session of the city commission, and outlined a plan that includes cameras setup in strategic locations around local parks to both keep an eye out in specific areas where vandalism has been a past issue, and also as a general crime prevention since activities in parks would be recorded and stored for a time if needed for police investigations and prosecutions.
Where Commissioners had issue was swallowing the cost. At Turner Street Park for instance, Georgia Power bid a cost of $340 a month to install cameras in the area, for an annual figure of $4,080. A $600 cost monthly at Peek Park would end up being $7,200 annually.
Cameras installed in the parks provide a real time link via the internet and connections included from Georgia Power to give instant access to police in the program, which is also available to private businesses. The company does all the hard work of maintaining the equipment and stor-age of video footage the city can then download if needed at no extra cost.
A figure for Bert Wood Park wasn’t available when Guzman was asked by commissioners, and he said Georgia Power had promised but not yet provided it for review. Georgia Power would provide services on the con-tract with a month-t0-month right for the city to pull out.
Guzman said it was likely a better price was possible for monthly ex-penses if a long term agreement were reached with the company.
When asked, City Manager Bill Fann said the annual costs of cameras wouldn’t justify the potential decrease in the cost of vandalism in the parks, since only a few hundred dollars is spent to replace anything bro-ken.
“I think the last time we had a break-in at Bert Wood, and they didn’t get much,” Fann said. “What else can they get over there but candy bars?”
He added that “usually we have to replace picnic tables or park benches.”.
He added that the real positive of getting the quotes from Georgia Power is having information in hand about generalized cost, they can now develop more specifics and put it out for bid.
“Now we have all this, and you take this and you say ‘give us a price on this,’” Fann said.
When the board discussed how to move forward, Commissioner Dale Tuck pushed for security cameras to be prioritized for Turner Street Park as a start.
Commissioners agreed that once a more specific proposal and other companies were sought out to provide costs, they would consider security cameras to come back up for discussion again.
Other topics will be up for review and vote during their Aug. 13 session which was held after press time. Check back Friday for more on the city commission's meeting earlier in the week.