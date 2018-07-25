The Calvary Assembly of God in Cedartown is inviting the community to come out and take part in a celebration of a couple who have long provided ministry to all who seek to be saved.
The Reverend Dr. Jerry and Carole Buttrum have provided 50 years of faithful ministry to the community during a special service this Sunday, July 29, starting at 11 a.m.
Lunch will follow the end of the service.
Members and anyone who wishes to participate from the community will also have the opportunity to share their memories of how the Buttrum's have impacted them during the service to follow.
Join in the celebration at the church located at 300 Canal St., Cedartown.