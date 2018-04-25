Thousands of calls continue to come in on a monthly basis, whether real emergencies or merely people seeking information and not knowing where else to turn continue to come into Polk County 911, according to Director Crystal Vincent.
County officials are looking at ways to curtail the problem while Vincent also struggles with staffing issues and making sure that when someone calls the emergency hotline, someone is there to pickup the phone on the other end.
One of the reasons why 911 operations continue to receive an increased number of calls is continued problems with the radio system that dispatchers use to talk with first responders out in the field. Dead spots in the radio communication system in remote areas of the county are part of the problem, but technical issues have also arisen.
Vincent said that problems in recent months have cropped up since a new radio dispatch tone was added to the system, and believes that it is possible faulty work on the part of Coosa Valley Communications is one of the reasons why radio system reboots have been required over and over.
“I want to know what the problem is,” Commission chair and head of the Public Safety committee Jennifer Hulsey said during the group’s April meeting. She said she wanted the head of Coosa Valley Communications at the next County Commission work session scheduled for May 7 to be on hand to explain why these problems aren’t being solved, and what the company who holds the warranty on the county’s radio system plans to do about fixing the problems with public safety communications.
Until those problems are solved, it means that at times non-emergency calls between police, fire and EMS officials might be required to 911 dispatchers in the office to keep communications running smoothly.
That also means the call volume will likely continue to rise.
One additional way the county is seeking to curtail the call volume is by putting a automated answering system into place for the 911 operations center non-emergency number to keep the public from clogging up the line. Those who would actually need to talk to dispatcher could be given a private way to bypass the automated answering machine and get directly to someone in the operations center.
County Manager Matt Denton said that IT Director David Smith is still looking into ways to complete that task with a piece of equipment on hand, but because the line is directly operated by AT&T it will require work with the telecom to get the job completed.
Until then, officials ask the public to please only call 911 when they have a real emergency, and not as a hotline to have questions answered.
In the meantime, Vincent also requested that County Commissioners and the administration look at increasing the base starting pay for new 911 dispatchers.
She said that unless those hourly wages go up, it will continue to be a struggle to find qualified candidates to fill positions when they come open, even on a part time basis with dispatchers who want extra work from other counties.
“They’re not going to drive here for what we’re willing to pay,” Vincent said.
Hulsey said that with the Carl Vincent pay study being conducted, one of the areas that will be addressed in the coming months is how much the county pays 911 operators, and many other starting positions.
She also wanted county officials to look into the possibility of introducing a fee to charge those who abuse the 911 emergency line for non-emergency purposes excessively.
The county also wants to look into whether they’re getting their fair share of fees from cell phone companies who are required to turn over a portion of the monthly bill for customers to the county for 911 operations.
However that system is based all upon where a person purchases a phone, and thus determines where funds are to be distributed on a county-by-county basis. Only customers can change that billing issue on their own, and it can be a time-consuming process.
One that might be worth it for local residents. Starting this year, the fee has gone up from under $1 to $1.50 per cell phone customer that is supposed to be turned over to 911 operations on a monthly basis.