Polk County’s Volunteer Fire Department will have plenty of new equipment ready to hose down flames whenever a call comes in as the final two purchases on a capital spending plan for the 2014 SPLOST are completed this year.
The county will be spending an estimated $298,000 each on two more pumper trucks being built by KME International for fire stations throughout the county as the county’s Public Safety Committee gave the go-ahead to move forward.
In past years, the county signed a contract guaranteeing the prices for several pumper trucks from KME International, with one of the latest being delivered back in the fall of 2017.
The latest addition to the fleet is located at the county’s Station 7.
Prices went up slightly due to the cost of materials and were based on the National Cost Index for firefighting equipment, and four were approved as part of the 2014 SPLOST list of purchases in the county’s Capital Investment Plan.
“This will complete all of our purchases for new pumpers,” Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said. “Next year we’ll start on new tankers.”
Lacey and Assistant County Manager Barry Atkinson are also still working on what to do about ensuring that even if the county has shiny new equipment to take to the scene of a fire, they also have people to put out the blaze.
Atkinson asked for more time to bring back a plan that would potentially phase in some hired firefighters into critical stations at critical times over the coming years, along with the consolidation and relocation of a few of the stations themselves.
He did warn that no matter what comes of the plans, some hiring will likely be required but can be phased in over years if done without outside help forcing timetables upon the county, as would have been the case if the county took Federal funds to help cover the salary costs of hiring firefighters.
Lacey also said another issue is likely to come up in the months ahead as many volunteers who are currently part of the department won’t be able to take part anymore if they don’t catch up on training hours.
Volunteer firefighters must maintain 48 hours of training every two years — or a full 24 hours annually — to maintain their accreditation with the state. Lacey is given discretion on what to count as training hours as well, and free classes are offered on a regular basis to volunteers.
Despite all the possibilities open to those serving in the department — who also get paid a small fee per fire scene they go out to by the county — there are many on the rolls as volunteers who haven’t completed the needed hours.
His hopes are they can get caught up in the coming weeks and months to ensure he doesn’t lose anymore manpower, but that is mainly up to those volunteers who are behind. Otherwise they’ll be required to turn in their turnout gear and radios.
For now, Atkinson asked for 60 days to come back to the committee with a better outline of what the county plans to do about the fire department.
He added that “there’s a potential for us in Aragon that went away, and has now come back. We’d like to see how that works out before we report anything else.”