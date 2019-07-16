Local youth gathered for a week of camp outside of Cedartown with the opportunity to have plenty of fun with volunteers for the annual 4C’s Camp.
The camp held at Zion A Habitation of Gods Glory and Praise’s chapel on Prior Station Road gave the opportunity for about 80 youth on a daily basis and upward of 120 by week’s end to learn, take part in praise and worship and more with the help of community donations and volunteers.
The Apostle Trixie Morgan, whose church hosted the event, said the goal of the camp started in 2008 remains the same: empower children and teens to find a foundation in their faith and have fun during the summer months.
“We want them to focus on what their future vision is,” she said. “Our theme for the week was the Armor of God.”
She said much of the week also focused on Bible Study and delving into the Psalms, along with teaching youth how to work and get along with each other.
Every child in attendance also was treated to free breakfast and a hot lunch on a daily basis.
First organized and sponsored 11 years ago by Lucille Harris, the founder of the camp, Morgan and local minister Joy Fredrick now helm the camp run with the help of volunteers for youth ages 3 to 17.
The pair have been involved long enough they have watched their youth grow into parents bringing their own children along for study and worship in July.
“We started with a school bus going around and picking up their parents, and now we’re going around and picking up their children,” Morgan said.
This year’s camp also incorporated additional foundation work on reading for local youth by providing them access with the collection available from the Cedartown and Rockmart libraries.
Morgan said along with additional opportunities for youth to have fun this year with the help of several organizations, they have big plans for the future that include among others incorporating the opportunity to put together a private school for children to have available to them.