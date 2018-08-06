If bounce houses, free hot dogs, school supplies and more weren’t enough to keep local youth smiling during an event at one local business last week, something else did.
A brand new hairdo.
Free haircuts were provided for students from 6 to 18 only by Hal Floyd and his staff at F.H.F. Hair Design in Cedartown during their 8th annual event on Tuesday, July 31.
The haircuts were one of several areas where Floyd gave back to the community. Local youth headed back to school last week were also treated to school supplies collected with the help of team members at Waffle House, and inflatable bounce houses provided for youth to enjoy for free by K&R Inflatables.
Additional help was also provided from Morgan Chiropractic, The Roper Firm and officials at the Polk County Courthouses.
It’s just one of several ways that Floyd gives back during the year. Ex-pect more information about forthcoming events before the holidays and ways local residents can take part and help out as well.