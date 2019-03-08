Kirk N. Burrell of Taylorsville, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day training program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen. Speakers also covered topics including technology, fraternalism, underwriting and a number of other areas vital for success.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.