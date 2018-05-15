The weather is turning warmer by the day as spring continues a march toward the hot and dry conditions of sum-mer.
Fire officials are worried that with several days without rain already past the start of the burn ban season in Georgia, people who mean well and want to get rid of yard trash can suddenly cause a conflagration that does a lot more damage than good.
Already, Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department has al-ready been drawn out to help battle three brush fires since the start of the burn ban this month since May 9, and more are likely to happen.
“Just yesterday (May 8,) we had a small fire that burned up an acre and a half,” Lacey said. “We also had two small ones on Sunday (May 6.)”
He added that luck has played some role in the weather not creating worse fire conditions in Polk County, and asked people who mean no harm simply to push their yard waste and trash elsewhere or to designated dumping sites freely available to county residents to dispose of items they’d otherwise consider burning.
Since the burn ban is on, only Georgia Forestry will allow people to get permits at this time of year at forestry offi-cials discretion, Lacey said. Those are only allowed however in rare cases when conditions are ripe for potential brush fires.
Polk County is no stranger to the dangers of fire season. In past years, hundreds of acres of standing timber have been destroyed when drought conditions persisted and fires spread along local ridgelines sending smoke billowing in the air and settling into the valleys.
Lacey wants to avoid those conditions again, and asks people to take every precaution available not to unintentionally or intentionally start fires in their yards, especially in rural areas where tall, dry grass can carry flames quickly into dry timber.
Simply put, Lacey said that “it is not a good idea to burn anything right now.”
Additionally, burning household trash can release toxins into the air from plastics, metals and materials that shouldn’t be destroyed through fire.
Those found burning without permits during the ban season can face penalties and charges in court.