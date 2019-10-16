The drought isn't fully over by a long stretch, but enough rain has fallen over the past few days to provide officials assurance they need to lift the local burn ban for the time being.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said he consulted Rockmart Fire Chief Todd Queen, Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White and Georgia Forestry officials and the group decided conditions have improved enough that burn permits will start being issued on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Lacey said that additional rainfall in the forecast provides hope that conditions will remain cool and damp heading into the tail end of October, and allow for burning to continue.
"If conditions worsen again and return to being dry and windy, we might have to put the ban back into effect," Lacey said.
Burn permits are issued through the Georgia Forestry Commission. Those seeking more information about how to obtain a permit can visit their site online at http://www.gfc.state.ga.us/online-permits/index.cfm .
Lacey said Georgia Forestry Commission officials will close down burn permits if weather patterns return to dry and warm conditions. Any additional bans will be announced as they come into effect.