The weather remains hot and dry, more like summer than autumn in Polk County. Temperatures locally have remained in the low 90s through September's end, leaving the county well below the average rainfall for the year.
Drought conditions persist as everyone waits for the heat to break, and brings too the increasing danger of wildfires spreading across the county.
October 1 was supposed to be the date where the burn ban for the spring and summer was to be lifted locally, but now local officials are opting to keep it in place until conditions improve.
"After speaking with Rockmart and Cedartown's Fire Chiefs, along with the Polk County Chair Jennifer Hulsey and County Manager Matt Denton, we have come to the decision to extend the burn ban past October 1 on a week by week basis," Lacey reported as the month was winding down on Sept. 26. "Until we experience some significant rain fall, the extremely dry weather conditions we are experiencing present a real danger for fires to unintentionally spread and become a real problem."
Lacey said the decision came also with guidance from the National Weather Service and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to determine that burning is a bad idea.
The Georgia Forestry Commission is also asking residents to hold off with drought conditions in place from burning.
In a press release they put out on Sept. 26, Forestry Commission officials reported that they are urgently asking the public to follow safety steps to avoid the spread of fires across the state.
"There's a five step fire danger system used nationally, and right now Georgia is in the four and five categories, indicating very high fire danger," said Georgia Forestry Commission Chief of Protection Frank Sorrells. "The decision to burn must be made on specific weather criteria in each location, and because safety is always our top concern, burn permitting may be restricted based on the fire danger forecast."
Burn permits issued by the Georgia Forestry Commission are required for any outdoor burning in the state to help prevent wildfires and problems generated by smoke. In 54 counties, primarily in north Georgia, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division sets annual summer burning restrictions to reduce emissions from ground level ozone that may jeopardize air quality. Polk is included in those counties.
Wildfire activity is on the rise statewide, according to Sorrells.
Over the past three months, Georgia Forestry Commission wildland firefighters have responded to 41 percent more fires than its previous five-year average.
Sorrells said in the release they continue to see that escaped debris burns are the number one cause of wildfires across the state.
"Never hesitate to call 911, and never leave your fire unattended,” Sorrells said.
Additional information will be forthcoming about when local residents can return to burning brush once weather conditions improve and measurable rainfall is able to alleviate concerns about wildfires spreading out of control.