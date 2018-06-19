Nothing says summer like freshly-grilled burgers and cold popsicles, and youth interested in making the combination are in luck.
Newly scheduled Rockmart Farmers Market cooking classes on June 21, June 23, and June 26 means youth will get on hands-on experience making the dishes.
Each class is scheduled for 4 through 6 p.m. at the Silver Comet Trailhead on Water St. Patrons can join for $5.50, and students are encouraged to register early due to the limited space of the community kitchen. No more than eight students will be accepted.
Registration can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
Regardless of the day, each course will focus on making the items from farm-fresh ingredients, but the Thursday, June 21 class will give students an opportunity to select their own ingredients from the market and will end later at 6:30 p.m.
“This class will focus on preparing burgers and popsicles using farm fresh ingredients,” Rockmart Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “The kids will prepare these two favorites and enjoy them together at the end of class. The Thursday class involves shopping at the market and therefore will end at 6:30 p.m.”
The lower age limit for the class is seven years old, but parents are urged to decide for themselves whether their child is ready to attend a cooking class.
The course involves handling kitchen equipment, so some 7-year-olds are ready; some 9-year-olds aren't. Parents are welcome to watch, but they are asked to do so from outside of the kitchen.
The market strives to use local ingredients in their classes, so those looking to get a head start on the lesson can visit the farmers market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street. The market now operates under the sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center.