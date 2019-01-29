Saturday’s boys basketball game between Cedartown and Coosa at the Dog House was a tight one from start to finish, but the final score might not indicate it.
The Bulldogs shot down the Eagles 60-41, but the game was much closer than that score may make it seem.
The first half was a defensive stronghold, with the Bulldogs leading 9-7 after one period and 20-17 at halftime.
Cedartown’s offense started to wake up a little in the third period, attempting to create some separation in the third interval; through three, the Bulldogs held a 41-32 advantage.
Early in the fourth, though, Coosa showed that they were ready for a battle. Led by Kenon Dixon and Zeph Philyaw, they took the lead midway through the final period.
Each team traded scores until there were two minutes left in the game. With Cedartown leading 44-41, they went on a miraculous 16-0 scoring run to end the game. Over that final stretch, freshman guard MJ Holiday scored 9 points, helping his team pull away from the pesky Coosa bunch. Cedartown swept Coosa on the year, beating them 60-41.
Zah Frazier led all Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points and 7 rebounds. The Johnson brothers- Jayden and Jeremiah- each added 11 points each. MJ Holiday finished with 10 points, 9 of those coming in the final two minutes.
Cedartown’s boys are now back at .500 on the season, sitting at 11-11 overall and 4-5 in region play.
They sit at fourth in the region standings, but a big final week of the regular season could raise their rank heading into the all-important region tournament.
The Bulldogs will play Troup County this week (it was originally scheduled for Tuesday but will be postponed due to snow threat that as of this morning hasn’t panned out), host region leading Sandy Creek for Senior Night on Friday, and will travel to Douglasville to face off with Chapel Hill on Saturday in the regular season finale.
Saturday's win came off the heels of 68-42 region win over Central, and last week's five-point win over LaGrange.