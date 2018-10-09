The Cedartown Bulldogs took a 48-17 win over the Central Carrollton Lions at home last Friday, but have some practice to do before traveling to Troup County to play the Tigers in two weeks.
Cedartown sits at 4-3 (2-1 5-4A) with the win over region opponent Central Carroll (2-5, 1-2 5-4A), leaving the Bulldogs with only three games left in the regular season.
Head coach Doyle Kelley was looking for the offensive team to play consistently and therefore was satisfied with the turnout of the night. The Bulldogs scored seven touchdowns on the night while the Lions scored two.
Tony Mathis’s 85-yard touchdown run opened the first quarter, and he continued to lead the offensive team throughout the game with two 20-yard touchdown runs, one in each the se-cond and third quarter.
Kobe Pryor also made an impact with his 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and offensive efforts throughout the game. Rashad Walker’s 40-yard touchdown run in the begin-ning of the second quarter added points to the scoreboard for the Bulldogs right after the Lions scored a touchdown of their own.
The Bulldogs put up real yardage in last Friday's game. The offense ended the night with 390 total yards of offense, with Taji Hudson going 6 of 8 in passing on the night for 98 yards. Pryor and Mathis split 292 yards of offense on the ground.
That's compared to 326 yards of total offense for Central Carroll, who put up 90 yards in passing and 236 on the ground.
Kelley was very pleased with the events of the game, but believes there are a few small areas to improve upon and several players who need to recover before making the long road trip to LaGrange, Georgia. “We have two weeks to get ready and get the game plan in place,” Kelley said.
“We’re a good football team and we know that, we just need to go out and get ready for Troup County,” Kelley said.
The Bulldogs will be on the practice field and in the weight room over their fall break to prepare to face the Tigers, a 6-0 undefeated team.
Troup County (2-0 5-4A) currently sits as second in the 5-4A region while Cedartown is ranked third, guaranteeing a battle on the field on Oct. 19. Before they face the Bulldogs, the Tigers have a rivalry showdown with the LaGrange Grangers this coming Friday. They’ll have to travel to Central to follow, and will play at Cartersville to wrap up the season on Nov. 2.
Cedartown’s break this week, followed by the Troup game, will then see the Bulldogs face off against Sandy Creek and Chapel Hill to round out their season.