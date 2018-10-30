The Bulldogs took a 31-28 loss to the Sandy Creek Patriots at home last Friday, and are preparing to travel to Chapel Hill for their last regular season game with the hopes of pushing their way into the Class 4-A playoffs in 2018.
With the loss to region opponent Sandy Creek, Cedartown is now sitting as fourth in the 5-4A region with a season record of 4-5 (2-3 5-4A).
Although head coach Doyle Kelley was disappointed with the overall turnout of the game, the Bulldogs added points to the scoreboard with plays by running backs Tony Mathis and Kobe Pryor.
Mathis’s 45-yard touchdown led the Bulldogs in the first quarter, and he continued to lead the offensive team by completing a 10- and a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter and gaining much yardage throughout the game.
Pryor’s 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter brought Cedartown ahead of Sandy Creek, just before the Patriots made a touchdown and the game ended.
The game also served as Cedartown’s senior night, and Kelley said that the team wanted to win the game for the seniors.
The Bulldogs ended the night with 277 yards of total offense, with Taji Hudson putting up 4 completions off 7 attempts for 79 yards. Cedartown put up 198 yards of rushing between Mathis and Pryor's efforts on the ground. The team put up 70 yards of penalties.
By companrison, Sandy Creek ended the night with 287 yards of total offense, with their quarterback Jamal Lewis going 5 of 10 in passing on the night for 125 yards. They put up 162 yards on the ground.
Kelley said the team started back at practice Monday to improve on skills before making the trip to Douglasville. “We have to play a complete game, a full forty-eight minutes,” Kelley said.
Chapel Hill is currently 6-3 (2-3 5-4A) and ranked as fifth in the 5-4A region, right below Cedartown, guaranteeing a battle on the field on Nov. 2 to determine which team will advance to state playoffs. Before the game with the Bulldogs, the Panthers took a 37-3 win at an away game with LaGrange, who Cedartown also beat with a score of 9-6 back in September.
After Cedartown’s away game this Friday, the Bulldogs will either advance to the first round of state playoffs or end their season in Douglasville, depending on the outcome of the game.