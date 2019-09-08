Cedartown Middle School football just keeps on winning.
After pitching back to back shutouts against Coosa and Pepperell to start the season, the Bulldogs had another huge win this week to move to 3-0 on the season. In front of the home crowd at Doc Ayers Field last Tuesday, Cedartown throttled Chattooga 40-6.
For the CMS offense, Coach Wigley’s team is sticking to the bread and butter in the heart of this league schedule. Running back Taidji Neal rushed for over 120 yards and added two scores on the day.
Quarterback Jordan Beasley had a great game too, as the dual threat athlete helped his team down the field with both his arm and his legs.
To hear Assistant Coach James Diamond put it, though, the offense’s success starts up front.
“The offensive line blocked great today,” said Diamond. “They have come a long way and they are continuing to put together impressive performances for us.”
Though Cedartown did allow their first score of the season against the Indians, the defense had another stellar showing. Edgar Martinez and Isaiah Johnson were players-of-the-game on defense due to their success in stopping the Chattooga offense.
Now 3-0 in 2019, CMS will look to win their fourth game of the season next Tuesday.
The quest for another region title for the Bulldogs will run through north Floyd County this week, as the Bulldogs will head take on another talented Indian squad at Armuchee.