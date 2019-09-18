The Cedartown Bulldogs are still searching for win no. 1 of the 2019 season.
Their next chance to get that win will be this weekend, as the Bulldogs will travel north to Dalton to meet Southeast Whitfield.
The Raiders of extreme-northwest Georgia are also 0-3. Whereas Cedartown’s losses have come to Rockmart (31-12), Alexander (27-20), and Bremen (10-7), Southeast Whitfield have fallen to Woodland (35-7), Murray County (28-14), and Coahulla Creek (34-31).
The big similarity between the two teams is an inability to score in the red zone when needed.
Southeast Whitfield — led by star quarterback Adam Sowder — passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns against Coahulla Creek on Sept. 6. Unfortunately, the rest of the offense was unable to make enough of an impact for the Raiders to escape past the winless Colts, falling by a field goal.
Cedartown, on the other hand, has had huge outputs from Kobe Pryor this season but still lost. The Clemson commit has rushed for massive amounts, including amassing two hundred yards at Alexander and recording an 80-yard score at Bremen.
The uncertainty at quarterback after the injury of ECU commit Taji Hudson has thrown a monkey wrench in the Cedartown offensive scheme.
The Bulldogs have had sophomore MJ Holiday play quarterback, they have put junior Jayden Johnson in as signal caller, and they have even run a “WildDog” package (similar to the popular Wildcat package in NFL and NCAA football) with Kobe Pryor receiving the direct snap. Although each have produced good yardage numbers, Cedartown has been unable to put enough points on the board to get a W.
That absolutely has to change this Friday. With the start of region play coming next week, Cedartown has to get a win to garner any confidence they can before the Sept. 27 contest at Cartersville.
In 16 all-time meetings between the two teams, Cedartown is 14-2. The last time the Raiders beat the Bulldogs was in 2009, as Mark Loudermilk’s Cedartown squad fell at home 27-14. A year ago, the Bulldogs throttled the Raiders at Doc Ayers Field 55-7. The Cedartown faithful will be hoping for a similarly-kind result for their team this weekend.
Cedartown-Southeast Whitfield will be a dogfight. Two winless teams will be going at each other’s throats in their final preparations before region play begins.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Friday night at Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton. Fans unable to make the trip can tune in to WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) for the broadcast.
Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the game directly afterwards.