Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.