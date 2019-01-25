The Cedartown Bulldogs improved their record to 9-11 overall and 3-5 in region with a 57-52 win over LaGrange at home on Tuesday.
With the win, the Bulldogs were able to exact revenge on the Grangers, a team who beat them by 24 points two-and-a-half weeks ago.
The game remained close through the first half. LaGrange took their first lead in the last seconds of the second period, clinging to a 25-24 lead over Cedartown at halftime.
Neither team was able to create any separation in the third period either, and they went into the final period.
Fortunately for the Bulldog faithful, their team came out firing on all cylinders on offense in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Johnson made several rebounds to end Granger possessions, MJ Holiday tallied numerous steals, and Zah Frazier went airborne for a thunderous dunk to kill any motivation LaGrange had been trying to build. At the end of the day, Cedartown pulled away with a 5 point win.
The Bulldogs, now tied with LaGrange for 5th in the region standings, will aim to climb those ranks even more with a win over Central at home on Friday. The Lions may only be 7-14 (2-6), but they defeated Cedartown in Carrollton 51-42 back on Jan. 8. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live on WGAA Radio.