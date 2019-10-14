A win last Friday night was just what the Cedartown Bulldogs needed as they head into a week off from the region schedule.
The 3-4 Bulldogs (2-1 5-4A) were able to come away with a close win over the Central Lions, and now they have the opportunity to re-group and take time to heal from what has so far been a long season of ups-and-downs.
Especially after a close 28-21 victory last week.
Head Coach Doyle Kelley pointed toward his defense for keeping Cedartown in the game this year, and it will likely continue to be the Bulldogs linebackers and defensive ends that make a key difference when the Tigers take to Doc Ayers Field on Oct. 25.
Offensively, the Bulldogs continue to keep up a solid pace but still have work to do, even after a 345 yard game on the ground and in the air.
“We had some good things happen for us on offense. We’ve just got to get more consistent,” Kelley said. “When adversity hits, and when some of us are pulling apart that’s when we’ve got to pull together. We’ll correct those things.”
He’s asking again for the community to come out and support the Bulldogs in their latest showdown at home against the Tigers.
The Tigers meanwhile come into the showdown next week with on solid footing. They sit at 4-2 on the season (1-1 in region play) after losses on the year to Callaway in non-region play, and a big loss to Sandy Creek on Oct. 4.
Troup’s wins this year include a 65-24 season opener over Ridgeland, a 68-13 win over Columbus and a 27-21 win over Harris County. They had last week off after the loss to the Patriots 44-7, and they play against LaGrange in a rivalry showdown this Friday night to get back into region play before they make a trip to Polk County next week.
Cedartown and Troup County haven’t played much in the past, but the Bulldogs hold a 4-3 record over the Tigers. Prior to being realigned in the same region, Troup hadn’t faced Cedartown since the 1970s, when they went 3-1 against the Tigers.
In recent years, the Bulldogs are 1-2 against the Tigers. When Cedartown traveled last year to play Troup, they left with a narrow 20-13 loss from Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.
The Tigers are loaded with 13 seniors this year, including quarterbacks Kobe Hudson, Nick Schweizer and running back Trey Williams.
Their loss to Sandy Creek came after without star quarterback Kobe Hudson, who was suspended for the game by Troup Head Coach Tanner Glisson according to the LaGrange Daily News.
As of press time, Cedartown’s win put the Bulldogs at 2-1 in Region 5-4A and in a solid third place on the season behind Cartersville at the top of the rankings still undefeated, and a second place Sandy Creek also without a loss but a game behind.
The fourth-place Tigers sit behind Cedartown followed by Central, Chapel Hill and LaGrange at the bottom of the region heading into the off-week for the Bulldogs.