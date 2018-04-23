- Cedartown misses playoffs in Class AAAA
Cedartown baseball fans will have to wait until next season before they can watch their beloved Bulldogs on the diamond once again.
Even though the team finished the season with big plays, they didn’t do enough to secure a spot in the playoffs and capped 2018 with mixed results.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season two games behind even at 12-14, and ended with a 4-8 record in region play to put them in fifth place behind Central Carroll.
At the start of the final week of their season, the Bulldogs traveled to Chapel Hill and finished region play with a close 4-3 loss. Then in hosting Rockmart for their 9-2 win, they were able to at least leave the field for the final time on April 20 with smiles on their faces.
“There’s not a lot of times that your seniors walk off the field like they did,” head coach Doyle Kelley said.
That came after players like Jack Haney and CJ Robinson proved to put up big hits at critical times against Rockmart, and end their careers on some high notes since the seniors missed the playoffs after several years in a row of at least first round appearances.
“What Jack and CJ have done for this program over the past few years, and see what they’ve accomplished has been just fantastic,” Kelley said.
The pair, along with seniors Nick Huddleston and Will Sanders were celebrated pre-game in their April 13 win over Sandy Creek in the Bulldogs’ final region home game.
Kelley added his praises for the hard work put in by Huddleston and Sanders this season as well.
“One of my only regrets is that Nick wasn’t able to play in this game (against Rockmart,)” Kelley said.
But that won’t diminish what the underclassmen have ahead of them as well, Kelley added. He doesn’t know who yet will be in charge of the team, but knows they will do great things based off his past experience with teams. “This bunch out here was amazing, and they have a bright future ahead of them,” he said. “We’re going to do some great things.”