The Cedartown Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday in blowout fashion, winning 74-47 against the Pickens Dragons. The 1-3 Bulldogs showed no signs of travel exhaustion as they took them to the woodshed in the matchup.
Much like Saturday’s matchup with Coosa, the Bulldogs raced out to a large lead early in the game. Cedartown was able to gain a 19-9 advantage over Pickens before the Dragons offense woke up in the second period. After Dragon forward Seth Bishop scored 12 points in the second, he brought his team as close as 19-18 before the Bulldogs were able to pull away. They led 34-26 at halftime.
In the second half, Cedartown’s offense kept rolling. They made tightly-contested jump shots look routine. Additionally, their defense applied relentless pressure to an accident-prone opposition’s offense. These were important factors that assisted Cedartown in extending their lead from Pickens heading into the final interval, 55-34.
In the fourth period, the Bulldogs showed no signs of letting up. In fact, they even outscored Pickens over the last 8 minutes of the game. The last few possessions of the game, Coach Benjie Frazier allowed some reserve players gain more Varsity experience. Cedartown won their second game of the season by a score of 74-47.
Of note about Tuesdays game is that every player on the Bulldog’s varsity roster scored against the Dragons.
Leading all Cedartown scorers in the game with 15 points was MJ Holiday, the freshman who has impressed all season. Jayden Johnson was able to lay in multiple shots under the basket, finishing with 11 points and 6 rebounds.
Senior Elijah Pace hit three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 11 points in the game. Zah Frazier added 10 points and 7 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson scored 6 points against Pickens and Rashad Walker added 5 points in the first half. DJ Frazier finished with 5 points, Jadon Powell scored 4 points (all in the third period), and Ethan Summerville showed toughness by grabbing a few steals from the opposition and nailing a long 3-pointer in the final period.
Michael Walker scored 2 points in the win, and freshman Billy Darden connected on his first layup as a Cedartown Bulldog in his first game playing on varsity.