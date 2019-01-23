The Cedartown Bulldogs took time out last week to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the team during the 2018 season, and will look forward for greater things to come as they get ready for the new season coming next fall.
Bulldogs head coach Doyle Kelley presided over festivities during the Jan. 17 football banquet at the Polk County College and Career Academy’s Cedartown campus, where various awards were handed out throughout the evening.
Those included Offensive Player of the Year Tony Mathis and Defensive Player of the Year Kobe Pryor. They additionally won honors for the Ironmen Awards during the 2019 banquet.
Mathis and Pryor were also on the Rome News-Tribune’s All Area list as part of the honors, joined by D.J. Frazier, Zahquan Frazier and Tim Brown.
Zahquan Frazier was also honored as special teams player of the year.
The Bulldogs went 5-5 overall and 3-3 in region 5-4A play in the finish to their season in 2018, with a playoff appearance against St. Pius in the first round. They lost that game 38-6. However it was their second straight season with a playoff appearance.
The 2018 season also marked the end of the high school career of Mathis, who sealed his commitment back in December with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program starting this coming fall.
Though Cedartown graduates several seniors this year including Mathis, they return with a seasoned junior class that numbers 20 players on the Bulldog squad.