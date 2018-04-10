Cedartown fans will be happy with two bits of news about the Bulldogs baseball program from this past week.
The first is that after losing three-in-a-row to region foes at the end of March, the Bulldogs bounced back in non-conference play with a win over Model.
Bulldogs batters got the better of the Blue Devils in rematch from a Cedartown win earlier in the season. This time, the April 4 contest at home saw Cedartown grab a 3-1 win.
Freshman Cade Dingler got his first career start on the mound for the Bulldogs varsity squad against Model last week, putting in four innings of work with only an earned run allowed before reliever Seth Davis stepped in to help pickup the win for Cedartown.
They were facing a relief pitcher for Model who came in to try and clean up against the Bulldogs after Jason Kotowski had a rough start against Cedartown’s line-up.
Daulton Waddell, son of 1987 Cedartown High graduate, held his own against the Bulldogs, including some strikeouts against Jack Haney.
It didn’t change the outcome in the end. Dalton Bowman put up an RBI sacrifice fly, Corben Cuzzort snapped off an RBI double, and Will Sanders knocked in a run on a RBI sacrifice flyout all in the first inning against Kotowski for the win,
The win last week put the Bulldogs at five games behind even for the season at 7-12 overall, and 2-6 in region play after wins over Chapel Hill and Sandy Creek back in March.
As Cedartown comes down to the latter half of the season, they begin the week against the Central Carroll Lions at home on Tuesday after press time. They’re back on the road on at Cartersville on Thursday, then host Sandy Creek on Friday, which will also serve as Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
Cedartown won’t play again until April 17, and then will have a break before rounding out the season with back to back home games against Rockmart (see the story on Page B1 this week) and Arabia Mountain on April 20 and April 21.
The second bit of good news is that through this latter half of regular season, the Bulldogs should have head coach Doyle Kelley back to business.
He was expected to be back to work last week on Thursday but is still under orders to keep his schedule light as possible.
Kelley was off for the past several games and letting his assistants take up the job of keeping the team rolling as he recovered from a heart procedure.