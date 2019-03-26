Cedartown baseball picked up their second region win of the week in Friday’s home contest against Sandy Creek. The Patriots were unable to get anything going offensively against Bulldog pitcher Dalton Bowman.
Offensively speaking, Cedartown had a great day, scoring early and often. The Bulldogs brought across two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Easton Oxenreider scored on a RBI groundout by Jacob Bradshaw and Jerry Simmons scored on a RBI single by Bowman.
In the second, Corben Cuzzort touched home on a wild pitch. The lead would be extended to 5-0 in the bottom of the third, when Michael Walker scored on a RBI hit by Bowman.
MJ Holiday came across later in the inning on a passed ball. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Simmons scored once again- this time on a sacrifice fly by Cade Smith. This gave Cedartown a 6-0 lead going into the final two innings.
The shutout was broken up in the top of the sixth, though, as Sandy Creek’s Logan Byerly put them on the board following a RBI double by Johnathan Little. However, the Bulldog offense remained hot, adding three insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning: Cuzzort scored on an error, and Cade Dingler and Griffin Elder came across on a RBI single by Simmons. Following a quick three outs by the defense in the seventh inning, Cedartown ended the game with a 9-1 victory.
Bowman improved to 4-3 on the year with the win. The senior netted the full game victory, going 7 innings allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He recorded five strikeouts in the triumph. Connor Housley was the losing pitcher for Sandy Creek, going 5.1 innings allowing seven runs on four hits and five walks.
Bowman also had a great day at the plate, going 2-3 with two RBI. Simmons finished 1-2 after he singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and batted in two runs. Cuzzort had two walks and two runs scored. Oxenreider added one run himself as the Shorter commit went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
Up next for Bulldogs baseball will be the second of this two-game series with Sandy Creek. It will be played today at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia.
Those unable to make it to the game can tune in to WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) for the broadcast. Additionally, fans can watch the WGAA livestream on their Facebook page at facebook.com/wgaaradio.