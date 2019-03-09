Cedartown baseball dropped their second game to Calhoun to cap off a week of ups and downs for the club.
The 6-1 loss to the Yellow Jackets saw the Bulldogs score only a single run in the bottom of the sixth as Easton Oxenreider scored on a wild pitch. By then, it was too late for the Bulldogs to rally for a comeback.
The Yellow Jackets’ bats were hot early on, with lead-off man Parker Lester hitting a double into the outfield on the first pitch of the game. Lester and cleanup hitter Ben King would both touch home plate for Calhoun later in the first, giving them a 2-0 advantage.
Parker Lester had an even larger impact in the top of the second, launching a three-run homer to center field off Bulldog pitcher Dalton Bowman. After that, the Cedartown defense tightened up until the top of the sixth inning, as they allowed an unearned run on a Jacob Bradshaw throwing error.
Starting pitcher Bryse Ingle had a phenomenal outing, going 7 full innings only allowing one run on five hits and three walks. The aforementioned Oxenreider went 1-3 with a double and a run scored.
As has been the story most of the season, the junior Shorter commit had the biggest impact at the plate in Thursday’s game. Jerry Simmons and Jacob Bradshaw were the only batters for Cedartown to reach twice against Calhoun, as both finished with a single and a walk.
Dalton Bowman, who came in to Thursday’s matchup 2-1, picked up his second loss of 2019. However, despite a few “mistake pitches,” it was a solid outing for the senior. He finished the game going six innings allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Moreover, Bowman recorded double digit K’s against the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 10 strikeouts.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 5-4 on the season (last week’s victory over Woodland was vacated due to a pitch count violation). They finish the week with two losses at the hands of Calhoun on Tuesday and Thursday and a run-rule victory at Dade County on Wednesday.
They will be in action four times next week - on Monday after press time versus Rockmart, Wednesday at Model, Thursday hosting Villa Rica, and Saturday at Rockmart. Each game will be broadcast over the air and on Facebook Live via WGAA Radio.