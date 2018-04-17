Cedartown head coach Doyle Kelley said he wanted to see more offense from his team, and that’s exactly what they gave him in a comeback win on senior night following another bumpy week for the Bulldogs baseball club.
The 11-13 Bulldogs are just one more win away from clinching a playoff spot, and just have to win out over Chapel Hill and hope that Cartersville continues to sweep through the region and beat Central after press time on Tuesday.
If all that works out in Cedartown’s favor, they get to make it to the state playoffs again.
Sitting at 4-7 in region play after their 11-6 win over Sandy Creek, the Bulldogs are tied for fourth place in the region at the moment.
The Bulldogs started off last week strong, earning a win over the Lions and getting two in a row following a six-day break for the Bulldogs after a victory over Model.
Cedartown’s elation over the win didn’t last long. Two days later last Thursday in a trip to Region 5-AAAA leader Cartersville, the Hurricanes stormed through Cedartown in a 15-0 loss. Ten of those runs came in the first inning.
The Bulldogs fortunately bounced back for senior night.
Despite falling at one point to a 6-2 deficit, the Bulldogs bats came to life in later innings and capped off the victory. That included a Corben Cuzzort home run, followed up the next inning by a three-run blooper that went from a double to a triple for Dalton Bowman in an inning that saw four runs scored.
Senior Jack Haney got to show off his mettle on the mound, keeping the Patriots from scoring through four innings of work and earning the save for the Bulldogs.
Cedartown’s got another game that matters this week, even though Chapel Hill determines whether they continue on their season after Friday.
To close out the season this week, the Bulldogs will finally host cross-county rival Rockmart in the final of a two-game series between the teams. They played near the start of the season with a Rockmart win, but Kelley said to toss the records out for the upcoming game.
“You know what you’re going to get when you take the field,” he said. “Everyone is going to be going hard and going at it. We look forward to Friday night. They’ll bring a crowd, and we’ll bring a crowd. It’ll be a good game.”
Friday’s game starts at 5:30 at Cedartown High.