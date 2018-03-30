A project needed to keep the county in compliance over how they handle brush collected from downed trees, limb clearing and more won’t likely cost as much as expected, but where funding will come from is still an open question.
Bids were opened for the county’s forthcoming brush grinding project being outsourced due to a heavy amount of material needing to be processed, with companies coming in with prices ranging from the low end of just under $30,000, to a high end of more than $250,000 depending on how the county decides to handle the project and subsequent materials.
Commissioners will get a chance to review and decide on who will be awarded the project as soon as April from four different companies in the region who are competing for the brush grinding work. Polk County Public Works Director Michael Gravett opened the bids before the committee during their March 21 meeting along with several representatives from companies seeking the work.,
Opening figures from Stewart’s Tree Service started at $55,000 for a fee to just grind the material and leave it on site, or $87,500 to also haul it away and dispose it. Southeast Grinding of Jasper provided a bid of $160,000 just to grind the material, and $275,000 for removal. Those costs along with a bid from Landrum Environmental and Grinding of Stockbridge were well above expected. They put in costs of $78,920 and $158,926 for the two options on whether or not the county wanted to keep the materials.
The lowest bidder was Big Wood’s Tree Service of Chattanooga, who sought only a price of $27,000 to grind the built up brush, or a total price of $39,000 to grind and then remove the resulting material. Gravett said that before any decision was made on who would get the project or what decision would be made about materials, the bids would have to be reviewed and scored based on several factors before he wanted the committee to make a recommendation.
Additionally, Polk County’s finance committee will also have to decide where the money for the project will come from before any final vote from the board can be completed.
Thus far, one of the options for the unexpected project not planned for in the budget is the county’s landfill account. Already just more than $600,000 has been spent from the fund this year, and more is expected to be required to cover this and other requests for funding.
The county can save money if they decide to keep the resulting materials from the grinding work to clear away the brush which Gravett said previously is being stored at a undisclosed location.
Mulch from the branches, fallen trees and limbs collected up from county roadways and rights of way can be used by Waste Industries if the county decides not to let contractors dispose of the material.
“I reached George (Gibbons of Waste Industries), and he can use that material for erosion control,” Gravett said. “If we can grind and leave it on site, my guys can take it to George as needed.”
If the county decides to let the contractors haul the resulting material away, Gravett said it will the ground up wood for fuel at area industrial plants to heat boilers used in manufacturing process.
Officials were surprised at the range of the costs estimates presented by bidders on the project, but Gravett explained that had much more to do with how contractors would dispose of the material.
Those who bid lower are likely selling the byproduct of the work when they remove it, allowing them to offer a lower cost overall since there is the potential to make money off the work in two ways.
Contractors on the other hand who are pricing the project out at a higher cost are likely disposing of the resulting much via landfill space, where it can naturally degrade but costs the company to dispose of at approved sites.
Commissioners will get a chance to discuss the bids as a full board during the April 2 work session, and make a decision on who to award the bid during their April 3 meeting.