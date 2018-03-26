- Live action re-enactment of the Last Supper coming up Thursday evening at Anna Kresge Memorial UMC
Sisters Alexis and Payton Proctor were among the first in line over the weekend to bring their pancakes to a decorating table. With the help of some volunteers, the pair added sprinkles, chocolate chips, fruit and more to make up the face of a bunny rabbit.
Marian Williams reached down and asked the two "do you want to add a tail and some ears" and produced a can of Cool Whip, completing the perfect bunny before Alexis, 5, stuck her nose into her bunny's tail.
Then the Easter Bunny hopped into Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church during the Saturday event, and the children got to take turns sitting for pictures between bites of their pancakes.
It was a first for the church over the weekend as part of their annual outreach to the community during Holy Week in Polk County as people prepare for the celebration of Easter.
Last Saturday's "Brunch with the Bunny" event -- which also gave children the chance to dye eggs as well -- is just one of the several events going on at the church this week.
On Thursday, Anna Kresge Memorial UMC invites everyone to take part in a special Maundy Thursday service men who will be participating in the service have been preparing for many weeks and months to perform in.
Specifically, the group has been growing out long beards in order to be able to accurately portray Jesus and his twelve disciples in a live re-creation of the Last Supper during the upcoming service.
Guests are welcome to take part in the service starting at 7 p.m.
The following evening on Friday, a Good Friday service will also begin at 7 p.m. The church will host a Easter morning Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., with their regular Easter celebration to begin later in the morning at 10:55 a.m.
Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Cave Spring Road and Booger Hollow Road just outside of Cedartown.