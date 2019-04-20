Peter Cottontail has been bouncing around all over Polk County, but got to settle down in past weeks ahead of Easter with local youth for a morning breakfast at a Cedartown-area church.
Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church hosted their annual Brunch with the Bunny on April 13, where youth had the opportunity to sit with the Easter Bunny and have a photo, make bunny faces on pancakes, hunt for dinosaur eggs and even dye their own eggs to take home with them.
The annual event at the church was held free of charge for those who attended to give youth an opportunity to have fun during the Easter season.