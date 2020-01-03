Now that the holidays are over and decorations are coming down, for some who put up a live Christmas tree in the house have a decision to make.
What to do with a tree that is not going to last through the winter indoors?
The best option is to take it over to Camp Antioch on Saturday morning for Keep Polk Beautiful's annual Bring One for the Chipper event, and get a gift for doing so.
Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook said that with the holiday season coming to a close, those live trees can be put to good use.
“Live Christmas trees can go from being inside someone’s home to becoming a home for fish in lakes and ponds around the county,” Cook said.
Cook said anyone who brings a tree out for the event will get something in return: a tree seedling and a flower packet.
For more information about Bring One for the Chipper at Camp Antioch or how to volunteer to help, contact Cook by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 678-246-1083.