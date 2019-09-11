The first two weeks of the Polk Pigskin Picks contests saw winners come from the eastern side of the county, and now it has flipped back to the western side for the third round of picks.
Congratulations goes out to Cedartown's Leon Brewer as he was able to come up with the most correct picks to take home a prize package.
Brewer will get to enjoy four terrace corner Atlanta Braves tickets to the September 20 Atlanta Braves game, where they’ll take on the San Francisco Giants with a first-pitch expected at 7:20 p.m. The tickets came with a Red Deck Parking Pass a $140 value. Additionally, this past week’s prize package also included shampoo from Gary Martin, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, an end-table lamp from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, and a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws.
This week's prizes include include Hair Spray provided by Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender-scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $10 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a foaming sugar scrub from Magnolia West Boutique.
Make sure to check out Polkpigskinpicks.com to register and make your selections now before games coming up on Friday night