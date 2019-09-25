The Livewire parking lot in Cedartown is set to host the first ever 'Boobie Bazaar' Breast Cancer Awareness Carnival on Sunday afternoon.
Organized in part by Lacee Landrum and Layne Wood-Sanders, the event is set to run from 2 to 5 p.m. and will include a release of butterflies to honor survivors and warriors currently fighting breast cancer, and those who have lost the battle.
Landrum, 29, was diagnosed with breast cancer back on July 12.
"Too many people are clueless when it comes to breast cancer and I hope by making it a fun, open thing to celebrate, maybe we can help someone," Wood-Sanders said on the event's Facebook page.
Breast Cancer education, a pink hair extensions station, snacks, a bounce house, dunking booth, face painting and more will be available to participants at this weekend's event. There will additionally be raffle prizes and baskets, a photo booth and free giveaways during the afternoon.
Half of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping Landrum as she takes a year off to heal, cover medical expenses and support her family. She's donating the other half to the Breast Center at Floyd.
Those who want more information can visit the Facebook page here.