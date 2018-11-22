Shine up the boots and put on a clean pair of duds, it’s time to check out the new Braswell Mountain Music Venue this weekend.
Though don’t expect to be doing much of the Boot Scootin’ Boogie, as the Braswell Mountain plans to cater to a contemporary style of country music.
Allen Fennell and his daughter Ann are planning to open the new music venue this weekend with a variety of new things to enjoy for customers who want to come and dance and have a good time.
Included in the updates is a brand new dance floor in the center of the music, which Fennell said he believes is one of the largest in Northwest Georgia. The venue also sports an updated interior, bar and a separate area with pool tables for billiards players are waiting for guests as well to come and enjoy.
What’s different about the Braswell Mountain Music Venue is that when it comes to what type of tunes to play, Fennell has a focused idea of what’s going to work these days to attract customers.
“Country music has changed a lot,” Fennell said. “We’re going to be playing a lot of newer music.”
He still enjoys the classics, but he understands that as music and tastes change, so does the needs of a business.
DJ Skut (Branson Gowans) who will be providing music for Braswell Mountain Music Venue will take requests.
Fennell said if clientele develops and grows for the venue, he’ll also look into having live music acts like up and coming Nashville stars visit Braswell Mountain, but for now he plans for just the DJ.
For this weekend, Braswell Mountain Music Venue is going to hold a two-day celebration with specials throughout both nights for those who want to come spend a night out on their dance floor.
Opening celebrations begin on Friday night at 8 p.m. and continue until 1 a.m., repeat on Saturday night on the same schedule.
Patrons will note that anyone who wants to partake of adult beverages will get discounts on the night as well, with drink specials for the Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 opening nights set at $2 for beer or shots of spirits.
Fennell said that there won’t be a true menu at Braswell Mountain Music Venue, and he has no plans anytime soon of opening up a kitchen. However some small pre-packaged items will likely be available should customers need a quick snack on site.
Those who want to join in this weekend’s festivities can stop by on opening night this Friday on Skyline Drive, located behind Braswell City Hall.
Hours are going to remain 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being, Fennell said. He added that those may change based on how business develops.
There’s also a celebratory $2 cover charge for those who wish to join in the fun this Friday and Saturday night.
Anyone who wants more information about the Braswell Mountain Music Venue can contact the new owners at 678-883-9236.