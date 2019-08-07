A one-time candidate for Mayor of Rockmart will now seek an opportunity to serve out the unexpired time of former Council Member Sherman Ross.
Rockmart native Mike Bradley said that he plans to put in his name during the upcoming qualifying period to seek the 4th Ward seat held by Ross up until the beginning of the month, when he resigned to run for Mayor this year.
He will join Ross and Council Member Rick Stone as those confirmed they plan to qualify for the ballot for municipal elections this November.
Bradley, a member of the Rockmart City Planning Commission for the past seven years, said that he continues to work to be active in the community since he moved back home in 2006. His hopes are that if given the opportunity, he can continue those efforts as a council member.
"If elected, I look forward to the opportunity to work with the new mayor," he said.
He also wants to continue to help encourage growth in Rockmart, as well as keep the city's historic charm. Bradley's hopes are that with the right policies that growth can be managed and keep the city from building out too fast and be overtaken by the Metro Atlanta area.
"I want to continue Sherman (Ross') interest in historic preservation," Bradley said. "Especially with what has been done with Rethink Rockmart."
Born in Rockmart, Bradley spent much of his life in Rome but moved back home 13 years ago. He works as a Sales Representative for Champion Home Improvement.
Bradley was a candidate for mayor, among a field of four in the first round of voting in November 2011.