Bradford Drug and Gifts has been around Cedartown in one form or another for decades, whether it be in their original location downtown on Main Street or where it resides today at the corner of North Main Street and Girard Avenue can mark it as a landmark.
Through all that time, the drug store has seen different owners come and go. For the past 30 years as of Monday after press time for the print edition, Bill Brewster has been that man in charge.
The Cedartown native who came back home took ownership of the store on July 1, 1989, and it remains a decision he was thankful he made.
“I always had a desire to buy a store like this,” Brewster said. He added that it was his chance to “get an independent store like this one” and in his hometown to boot.
Brewster, who grew up in Cedartown until the age of 12 before his family moved to Rome and he went off to school, decided to come back the year he bought the store.
He still employs Dot McCoy, the wife of a previous owner of Bradford from 1964 to 1976, as well as employee Diane McClure for the past 37 years. She was formerly an employee of Hunt’s Pharmacy before it merged with Bradford in the mid 1980’s.
These days, Bradford has a full and part time staff combined of 22 people who help fill prescriptions and provide advice to customers six days a week.
Started in the early 1900’s, Bradford was at one point one of five Main Street pharmacies competing for business in Cedartown. The business moved out to their current home in the late 1950’s. Brewster said the pharmacy continues the tradition of providing top notch customer service and making deliveries to customers who have no means to come into the store.
They’ve added gift items and some home decor alongside their stock of health items over the years as well. Bradford is also works with Good Neighbor Pharmacy to provide online services to customers, including online refill requests at www.mygnp.com/pharmacies/bradford-drugstore-inc-cedartown-ga-30125/
Those who want to stop in and help Brewster celebrate his big day can stop by Monday morning. The pharmacy is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
Find out more about Bradford Drugs and Gifts by calling 770-748-3100 to inquire about their services.