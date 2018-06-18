Amelia Island, Fla. – Brad J. McFall of Gammon Anderson & McFall in Cedartown was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 50,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 9 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.
McFall will continue to serve in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Haralson and Polk counties. He earned his law degree from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1992. His law practice is focused in the areas of personal injury, family law, criminal law, insurance law, torts law and workers’ compensation.
He has served continuously on the board since 2001.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.