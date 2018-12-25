Cedartown's Boys and Girls Club joined hands with AT&T and many other businesses for an afternoon of free food, games, and education.
Local youth signed the 'It Can Wait' pledge against texting and driving before heading to the gym to work off the complimentary Chick-fil-A they received.
Whether they spent time using the bounce house, playing hackey sack, eating snow cones, or competing in basketball, the youth were kept entertained thanks to the various contributions of businesses such as LiveWire, Zorba's, Smith & Miller Funeral Home, AT&T Women, Walmart, Home Depot, and many more.
Combining the It Can Wait campaign with fun times serves as a means of making the children remember their pledge. AT&T officials were present to help highlight the dangers of drinking or texting while driving with VR simulations and general education.
Those interested in learning more about the campaign and its mission can visit https://www.itcanwait.com/ for more information.
Those interested in working with AT&T to host a similar event can contact AT&T Network OPS Center Manager Shawn Newton at 843-364-7913 for details.
“Thank you to the community for supporting us and allowing us to come out and have a great time for a meaningful cause,” Newton said.