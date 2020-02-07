Dallas– Boyd Austin of Dallas, Georgia, announced a fundraising total of $48,250 since he entered the race for State Senate in District 31. Austin only had a few days to raise contributions for his campaign prior to the filing of the campaign contribution disclosure report due on January 31.
“I am very thankful and encouraged by the quick response from close friends and family in their immediate action to help fund my campaign” stated Austin. “With less than a week to raise this campaign cash, I knew it would be vital to hit the ground running.”
Boyd Austin, Mayor of Dallas, Georgia, announced his intention to run for the Georgia State Senate in District 31 on January 23rd. The seat is currently held by Senator Bill Heath (R-Bremen) who announced his retirement from the State Senate upon the expiration of his term at the end of 2020.
Austin will run as a Republican to represent the senatorial district which includes all of Polk and Haralson Counties, as well as a majority of Paulding County.
Austin continued in a release that "I know this is just the tip of the iceberg for me, and I look forward to continuing this momentum--not only in fundraising but with my grassroots organization as well."
"I have been overwhelmed by the kind words and support from across District 31 with the launch of my campaign, and I am grateful to have such a strong base already as I head towards Election Day," he capped off his statement.
Austin has served as Mayor of Dallas since January 1, 1996, and was reelected to a seventh term in November 2019. He is a recognized leader at the local, state, and national level.