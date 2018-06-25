A Rome boy injured in a wreck that killed his brother is recovering in the days following according to one local official.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier has been keeping up with the progress of 12-year-old Brent Washington following the death of his older brother, 15-year-old Kemarion Washington in a late night wreck on Thursday, June 14.
Brent Washington had been airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Elgeston for surgical procedures, and following those surgeries he is recovering. Additional surgeries will be needed, Brazier said.
Brazier added that he thanked the community for their well wishes and prayers following the wreck.
In the aftermath, police charged Steven Kyle Timms with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, along with serious injury by vehicle and several traffic and drug charges. His bond was set at $21,600 once he was in custody, and he was released after three days in jail.
