- Grand Jury sends back true bill in 2017 cemetery murder case
A man who was arrested and later released last year on gun charges during the investigation of a 2017 murder is now in jail and indicted by the grand jury.
Roe Dale Bowman, 54, who last May was jailed and later released on a felony gun charge, is almost a year later now facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.
Polk County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Bowman early Friday following indictments from the latest impaneling of the grand jury earlier this week.
Polk County Police Detective Josh Smith said the investigation continued throughout the year on the murder of Tammy Wolfe in early April of last year in Polk Memory Gardens.
He added that "there are no other suspects in this murder," but wouldn't further comment on the case as it stands currently.
Bowman stands accused of Wolfe's murder last year. She was found to have been shot and stabbed in the early morning hours of April 4, 2017, but her body wasn't found by Polk Memory Gardens staff until later in the day.
Following his arrest last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police had to release Bowman from custody due to a previous conviction for aggravated assault, of which the charge at the time was based, was found to have been a licensed firearms holder when he was pardoned in 2013.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the resolution to this case is one that has come after a lot of hard work from his department's detectives and the GBI.
"I look forward to this arrest being able to bring some closure for the family in this case," Dodd said. "I'm glad to see that we can bring the person responsible to justice."
District Attorney Jack Browning expects to move forward with the initial round of court proceedings as the year continues in the case, including arraignment, bond hearings and more.
Bowman remains in jail without bond.
"He'll be arraigned at some point in the near future so we can get the case moving onto the trial calendar," Browning said.