Cedartown could become your one-stop shop for everything superhero related thanks to business Boom Comics that's soon to set up shop next to the Brave Sparrow at 557 N. Main St.
While the store is still preparing its inventory and has yet to hold a grand opening, locals are free to browse what has been set up so far.
Rather than just comic books, the store serves as an outlet into nerd culture. Vintage comics from Marvel, DC, and other lesser-known publishers can be found around the store, and a plethora of G.I Joe figurines, Star Wars items, and other collectibles are available.
Both old and modern video games are available, some hardware is present, and trading cards from numerous different series can be found lining the store.
Those who don't find a specific item they're looking for are urged to visit later when the shop's supply has been fully implemented, and those not interested in visiting in person can find select items on the company's eBay.
Boom Comic's official Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Boom-Comics-952393994970658/, and those interested in any updates to the store should check regularly.
Those with questions can call the store at 770-856-7864.
While not guaranteed, a grand opening is in the works for the coming weeks that should offer more details about the store.