Lacee Landrum got a lot of love from friends, family and local residents looking to have fun at the first ever Boobie Bazaar in Cedartown as September came to a close.
The event in the Livewire parking lot on Sept. 29 saw supporters come out and enjoy games, arts and crafts booths and snacks in an effort to raise funds to help Landrum, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer after a diagnosis in July.
Landrum was also honored by the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs softball team on Sept. 30 in their final game with Troup County at the start of the week. She got to throw out the first pitch in a ceremony before the two teams squared off. Landrum got to meet up with an old friend - Troup County's head coach - who she played with in college.
Money raised at the Boobie Bazaar on Sept. 29 is going toward helping Landrum with expenses during her treatment and to support her family, but also to the Breast Center at Floyd Medical Center as well.