The Polk County Board of Education is set to meet this weekend following their combined session on Tuesday night to discuss an upcoming SPLOST project.
Board members will be gathering at the Central Office's board meeting room in Cedartown at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 7, for a discussion and potential decision on moving forward with the new Rockmart High School agriculture education facility and other SPLOST-related projects.
The meeting is open to the public and those interested and welcome to attend.
For more information call the Central Office at 770-748-3821.