The Polk County Board of Education is gathering for their regular May session this evening, and one of the first items on the agenda tonight is recognition of the heroics displayed by the Rockmart High School Boy's Tennis Team.
Teammates took part in helping a man pinned under a truck on their way home from an Elite Eight appearance on May 1, lifting the vehicle off of a victim in a wreck that happened on Fort Benning property.
On Monday, the team played Benedictine in the Class AA boys tennis semifinals, and fell 1-4 to the Savannah team and ending the Jackets season.
Board members will also hear a report from the facilities committee, will go over the latest financials, decided on a bid provided for the purchase of trailers used at Northside Elementary and Cherokee Elementary, hear on bids for awnings at Rockmart High School from Tennessee Valley Metals and Peachtree Protective Covers, bids for the school nutrition program, discuss the need for a new boiler at Cherokee Elementary and hear prices for cleaning contracts for Polk School District campuses.
There's also an executive session if needed on the agenda, along with discussion and decision over personnel matters.
Here's a link to the board agenda.
School board members will come back on June 12 for a community input and work session.
Check back for more on school board decisions later this week.