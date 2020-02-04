The Polk County Board of Education is back in session for their first of two meetings for the month of February, with a 6 p.m. work session on the books for the evening.
Board members are gathering at the Central Office in the meeting room to go through the night's agenda, which includes the honoring of the February 2020 M.E.R.I.T. Award winner, and two resolution votes and four policy initiatives that are up for discussion and decision.
Those resolutions include the requirement to seek the board's approval to renew the charter school status that the Polk County College and Career Academy holds with the State Board of Education, and another to oppose any legislation or other similar efforts to create or expand any kind of voucher program in the state.
A trio of field trip requests also need consideration from the board for Cedartown Middle's student council to participate in state competition in Atlanta, the College and Career Academy's SkillsUSA program from both high schools to participate in the state competition in March, and the PCCCA Dental program to take part in the Hinman Dental Meeting in Atlanta, also in March.
Board members will also be discussing four policy items that will be tabled for a month on professional visitors and observers, suicide prevention, interscholastic activities and sportsmanship.
They've also got an executive session on the agenda for the evening to discuss personnel issues, and then will go over the regular agenda for the February 11 session.