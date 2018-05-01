The Polk County Board of Education welcomes the public to join them in their monthly work session coming up at 6 p.m. in their meeting room at the Central Office on South College Street in Cedartown.
The forthcoming meeting includes a vote on the tentative FY 2019 budget, set this year at a final tally of expenditures and revenues at $68.8 million. (A further breakdown of income and costs will be in a forthcoming story.)
Along with a discussion and the first round of approval for budget numbers for the coming fiscal year, the school board is also set to hear from Heather Pomponi, mother of three children in Polk School District who wants to share information the use of an phone app called Bark, a parental notification tool.
Find the agenda here, and check back for more from the Board of Education meeting later this week.