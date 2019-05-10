The Polk County Board of Education is making a slight change to their schedule for the coming week's meeting.
Officials announced today they are pushing back the regular May meeting from Tuesday, May 14 to Thursday, May 16, 2019. The meeting will still be held at 6 p.m. in the Central Office's board meeting room at 612 S. College St., Cedartown.
No additional change is being made in the forthcoming agenda, which includes honoring the M.E.R.I.T. Award winner for the month of May, holding a second public hearing on the budget ahead of an action item giving the tentative numbers approval, hearing additional information on the Nurse Practitioner PILOT, along with also giving approval to a Inman Solar PILOT agreement and to approving updates to the Rockmart High School scoreboard.
An executive session is planned for personnel matters, and then a vote following. Meetings forthcoming will return to the regular schedule on first and second Tuesday of the month, June 4 and June 11.