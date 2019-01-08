The Polk County Board of Education is gathering for their opening meeting of 2019 this evening, a combined session that will see a number of procedural votes take place as the year begins.
Board members are gathering at the school district's Central Office for their 6 p.m. session in Cedartown, and will include the election of a new chair and vice chair, approval of a meeting calendar for 2019, board attorney, banks, financial statements and pending field trip requests.
Additionally, they'll celebrate the M.E.R.I.T. Award winner for January.
The board also has a vote on a memorandum of understanding for the Polk School District Police to operate in conjunction with the Cedartown and Rockmart police departments. They'll have one for each department in Cedartown and Rockmart.
Board members will also need an executive session during the evening, and will come back to vote on personnel before they close business for the night.
Check back for more on school board actions online on Wednesday.