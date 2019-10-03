Blossman Gas & Appliance, located at 3081 Highway 27, Buchanan, invites the community to join them for a Community Open House and Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guests will enjoy fun activities for the whole family including product demonstrations, giveaways, and food provided by Timbo’s Smokehouse BBQ Food Truck and cupcakes from Lola Cakes.
During the event, guests will have the opportunity to sign up for a chance at winning a Bayou Classic Fish Cooker and two free 20# cylinder gills. Blossman will offer clearance prices on all stocked appliances and gas logs.
When speaking on the upcoming Customer Appreciation Day, Branch Manager David Coggins added, “We are excited to give our neighbors and customers in the Buchanan area an opportunity to visit our store, enjoy local food, and take advantage of great giveaways and discounted appliance prices. We want to educate the community on the appliances we can provide, and discuss the programs we offer such as the appliance Service Pak, our Custom Payment Plans, and online bill pay.”