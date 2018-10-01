Local residents didn’t just have a chance to remember fallen Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne over the weekend, they also got a chance to honor her memory by giving back.
All it took was hooking up an IV and donating a unit of blood on Saturday morning as reminder of Hearne’s legacy as both a police officer and a community servant.
Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson organized the drive in hopes that as everyone continues to try and cope with Hearne’s loss, that something positive comes from the tragic circumstances that saw dozens of people take part.
“I think this is a good way to remember her on this tragic day,” he said. “We’re here showing our support for her and her family, for the police department and the community and be able to give back and do something good on such a bad day.”
He partnered with Blood Assurance, the Cedartown Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources to come out and give people not just the opportunity to donate a pint to help those who need transfusions, but also to connect local first responders and the community.
Included in that was a landing early Saturday morning as the blood drive got underway of a Department of Natural Resources helicopter for local youth to look inside during the event that stretched through the afternoon.
Donors also received a t-shirt for giving along with door prizes.
Anderson said the support the community showed in their participation in the weekend event reflected the same feeling fellow first responders have for each other.
“We’re a big family,” he said. “We help each other and in the long run it benefits the citizens of the county. We’re all brothers and sisters no matter what uniform you wear.”
The day ended with Blood Assurance coming away with 54 units of blood and a lot more plasma, according to Anderson.
He added that with that amount donated, the blood can be used to save up to 162 lives.
"It's the biggest one we've had yet by far," Anderson said.